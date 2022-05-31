One person died and two others were injured in New Orleans after shots were fired in the parking lot outside of a high school graduation ceremony on the Xavier University campus Tuesday.

The Daily Mail reports that New Orleans police detained three individuals after the incident.

WDSU notes that the shots rang out after two women got into a fight outside the graduation for Morris Jeff High School, being held on the Xavier campus.

The deceased shooting victim was a woman and the two wounded victims are men.

FOX 8 points out that New Orleans Police Department Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly indicated “he could not confirm … [if the deceased woman] was the grandmother of a graduating student.”

He said the wounds of the two males are not life-threatening but did not disclose their ages.

