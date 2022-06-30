NY Democrats To Limit Locations Where Concealed Carry Allowable

New York Democrats, still seeking to constrain concealed carry as much possible in the wake of the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) striking down the New York proper cause requirement, are finalizing legislation to bar concealed carry in all businesses, save those which explicitly invite concealed carry on their premises.

The Associated Press reports that Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Democrat legislators are pushing a piece of legislation to ban concealed carry in New York businesses. The exception would be businesses that post signs explicitly stating, “Concealed Weapons Welcome Here.”

Hochul commented on the push saying, “We’re going to protect the rights of private property owners, allow them to not have to be subjected to someone walking into their workplace or a bar, restaurant with a concealed weapon.”

The push to limit concealed carry comes one week after SCOTUS ruled that New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance was unconstitutional.

New York State Firearms Association’s Aaron Durr responded to Hochul’s comment, saying, “She’s telling business owners how they need to conduct their business if they want to stay open. These are unconstitutional mandates, and I think it’ll be struck down by the courts.”

Breitbart News noted that Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion to the SCOTUS June 23, 2022, ruling, saying, “We too agree, and now hold, consistent with Heller and McDonald, that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

