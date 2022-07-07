Detroit police officer Loren Courts was shot and killed Wednesday night, and his wife praised his love of being an officer and a dad.

Courts was shot and fatally wounded just before 8 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

ClickonDetroit reported that Courts’ wife, Kristine, spoke of her fallen husband following his death. “He was very, very loyal to DPD. It was his passion. He tried so hard to get in and he finally did; he loved it. He loved being a police officer. But he also loved being a dad. He would tell you that was his greatest accomplishment was being a dad.”

Kristene examined the police cruiser her husband had exited just before being shot and said, “It looks like he got out of the car and he immediately got shot in the upper right side or the upper right side of his chest. And yeah, it was just too late. They said he didn’t suffer.”

She added, “He’s a great dad, he called my daughter sugar foot. And my son was his best buddy. He was a good husband.”

Courts was shot at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday while responding to calls of a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit Police Chief James White addressed Courts’s death:

It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform our department and our community that we lost one of our heroes today. It’s a very sad and tragic event, and I just ask that we respect the fact that this is an active investigation. Family members still need to be notified, so there’s much information that we cannot share with you right now other than that it was a five-year veteran in the department that comes from a long history of law enforcement officers. His father is a recently retired officer from this department as well. We lost a hero today.

Courts’ father also served as an officer in the Detroit Police Department, from which he retired.

