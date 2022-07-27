Alleged Intruder Tries to Kick In Door, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder in York County, Virginia, was shot dead late Monday afternoon after trying to kick in a door.

WAVY reports that the incident occurred just after 5 p.m.

The homeowner said he and his family were on the back deck when they saw the alleged intruder approaching. They then went inside and locked the door behind them.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Major Ron Montgomery said, “The family had spotted the individual coming out of the woods behind the home and the family had gone inside the home and this person came onto the deck and began kicking the door.”

WTKR notes that the homeowner shot and killed the alleged intruder.

Nearby resident Thomas Overby responded to the incident by saying, “First thing I told my wife was you need to get to the shooting range, start knowing how to shoot your gun.”

