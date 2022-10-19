A poll conducted by Tufts University School of Medicine found approximately 1/3 of gun owners support an “assault weapons” ban.

The poll was conducted May 11 to May 18, 2022, and included 1,078 respondents. A study was formed from the poll, part two of which is to be released next month.

The poll shows 34.1 percent of gun owners support an “assault weapons” ban and even fewer, 28.8 percent, support a ban on “high capacity” magazines.

The Tufts University School of Medicine also found that 82.9 percent of gun owners believe “owning a gun for self-defense is a fundamental Constitutional right.”

The poll showed that 64.6 percent of gun owners own their firearm for self-defense, while 26.1 percent own their firearms for recreation.

The poll asks questions about other gun controls and, in some instances, found support for them, if “specific provisions” were added to the proposed laws.

On January 13, 2021, Breitbart News reported National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) numbers showing that 434 million firearms were manufactured for private possession in the 25 years preceding 2021.

At that time, NSSF figures showed that 20 million of the firearms in private possession were those which Democrats label “assault weapons.”

