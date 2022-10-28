A group of residents at a Kokomo, Indiana, apartment complex beat an armed robber, after which one of the residents pulled his own gun and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

WSB-TV reports the incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

WTHR notes that the suspected armed robber is 18 years old. He allegedly entered an apartment while wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun in an apparent robbery attempt.

Three residents beat the 18-year-old until they knocked the gun out of his hand. The suspect pulled a second gun and fired it, but no one was hit.

One of the residents then retrieved his own gun and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

The Kokomo Police Department identified the suspect as 18-year-old as Marrell B. Taylor.

Police noted, “As a result of the struggle with the residents [Taylor] received multiple facial injuries.” He was transported to a hospital to have his injuries treated, then sent to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.