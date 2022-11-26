Rep. Thomas Massie: Biden ‘Wants to Ban Modern Firearms’

Following President Biden’s Thanksgiving Day criticism of semiautomatic firearms, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted that Biden “wants to ban modern firearms.”

Breitbart News reported that Biden moved beyond his usual “assault weapons” ban rhetoric on Thanksgiving Day, actually speaking to sales of semiautomatic firearms in general, claiming they have “no social redeeming value.”

Semiautomatic pistols are the firearm of choice when it comes to defensive carry. They are the firearms police carry, the duty sidearms our military carries, and part of the very system of weapons the U.S. Secret Service uses to protect Biden.

Because of the wild popularity of semiautomatic firearms, Rep. Massie equated Biden’s criticism of semiautomatics with criticism of “modern firearms,” period.

Massie tweeted:

On May 30, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Biden went after 9mm semiautomatic pistols, falsely claiming a 9mm bullet will “blow the lung out of the body.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.