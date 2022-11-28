A 23-year-old woman with a concealed carry permit shot an alleged Chicago carjacker in the head Wednesday at 2 a.m.

On November 27, 2022, FOX News reported that the woman was sitting in her car when four men allegedly approached, at least two of whom were armed.

CBS Chicago notes that the man with the gun allegedly tried to open the woman’s door, at which time she shot him in the head.

The woman then fled the scene on foot and as she did, another one of the alleged carjackers shot at her, hitting her in the arm.

Newsweek observes that the woman was taken to the hospital in “fair condition” and the man whom she shot in the head was hospitalized in “critical condition.”

The other three alleged carjackers escaped the scene.

Breitbart News points out at least 28 people were shot in Chicago over Thanksgiving weekend, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

