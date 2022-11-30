Armed Army Vet Holds Stolen Car Suspect at Gunpoint for Police

Armed Army veteran William Joyner confronted a stolen car suspect in a College Park, Georgia, food bank parking lot Monday, holding the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

FOX 5 reported that Joyner was inside the food bank when someone said that a man with gun had run through the parking lot.

Joyner grabbed his gun and headed out to see what was going on. He found 20-year-old Jordan Shelley and told him to get on the ground.

NEW: A worker at a Georgia food bank held an armed car chase suspect at gunpoint until police showed up. @FeedingGAfamily's manager says the guy began reaching for his gun. “I told him, don’t make me kill you, because I will.” @FOX5Atlanta has the exclusive story. pic.twitter.com/Zip03uR5YU — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) November 29, 2022

According to Joyner, the suspect allegedly refused to show his hands, FOX News noted.

Joyner said, “The whole time his hand was sliding down toward the gun. I was telling him, don’t make me kill you, because I will.”

Police said 21-year-old James Green was allegedly in a stolen car with Shelley when they crashed the vehicle. Shelley then ran through the food bank parking lot, at which time he was spotted by someone in the food bank.

Green was apprehended at the site of the crash and Shelley was taken into custody after Joyner held him at gunpoint.

