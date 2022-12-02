Vortex SPARC Solar: A Red Dot That’s There When You Need It

The Vortex SPARC Solar is a red dot optic that uses sunlight for power when possible, thereby maintaining a battery life of up to 150,000 hours and proving to be a red dot that is there when you need it.

The SPARC Solar has small solar panels embedded in the top and automatically switches from battery to solar when sunlight is available, which helps address that burdensome problem of hitting the range with a firearm only to find that your optic’s battery is dead.

We have a SPARC Solar on a Diamondback Firearms DB15 .300 Blackout, and the red dot is bright and ready to roll every time we pick up the firearm.

The SPARC Solar’s red dot has ten brightness settings, allowing owners to have a red dot that is bright and clear at noon when shooting steel targets on the range or at midnight when glass shatters and intruders are in the house.

The SPARC Solar is compact, weighing in at less that six ounces. The small size is a refreshing change from bulkier red dots on the market and is another plus for this optic.

It ships with a low mount and a high mount, making it a viable option for rifles and pistols alike.

Like all Vortex products, the SPARC Solar comes with a lifetime guarantee that is unlimited and unconditional.

