Alleged Intruder Attempts Bedroom Entry, Gets Shot Twice in Chest

An alleged intruder awoke a homeowner by attempting to enter the bedroom of a Pahrump, Nevada, home and was subsequently shot twice in the chest.

FOX News reported the alleged intrusion over the weekend, noting that it occurred Thursday night.

Shawn Richard, 48, allegedly entered the home and tried to enter a bedroom. The noise awoke the homeowner, who grabbed a gun and shot Richard twice in the chest, 2News noted.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find Richard had a shotgun “that was stolen from a home invasion the previous night.”

Richard was flown to the hospital in serious condition, Fox News pointed out.

KSVN observed that Richard will face numerous charges, including “home invasion, grand larceny of a firearm, burglary and prohibited person in possession of a firearm,” if he survives his injuries.

