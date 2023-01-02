A woman in Philadelphia with a concealed carry permit shot and wounded an alleged attacker about 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

CBS News reports the woman shot the man “on Tackawanna Street near Torresdale Avenue,” as he was allegedly attacking her.

The man underwent surgery after being shot and is hospitalized in stable condition.

FOX 29 notes the alleged attacker was a 30-year-old man and the attack was domestic in nature.

Breitbart News observes there were over 500 murders in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia during 2022.

Moreover, the Daily Pennsylvanian points out Kenny’s Philadelphia exceeded 1,000 carjackings for the year by the end of September.

On April 1, 2022, Breitbart News reported that concealed carry permit applications for the Philadelphia were up 600 percent, as law-abiding residents responded to city’s violent crime by arming themselves.

