NJ.com used an editorial Tuesday to lament the existence of the Second Amendment and suggested the U.S. would be better off if it just followed Canada’s gun banning lead.

The NJ.com editorial is titled, “The 2nd Amendment is a curse.”

The editorial board criticizes the Supreme Court of the United States’ (SCOTUS) latest pro-2A ruling–NYSRPA v. Bruen (2022)–which struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance.

They also criticize SCOTUS’ Heller (2008) decision, because that decision pointed out that our Founding Fathers viewed the right to bear arms as an individual right.

The editorial board suggests SCOTUS ruled the way it did in Heller because it was “inspired by the ideology of the gun lobby.”

Also, the board makes multiple claim for which they do not provide substantiation.

Gun stores in Canada have seen handguns fly off the shelves, with many selling out altogether after Justin Trudeau announced gun control legislation freezing all pistol purchases. https://t.co/7vuhZCfe46 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 6, 2022

For example, they claim, “In America, we continue to bleed daily, with an average of more than 300 people shot every 24 hours, including 22 children and teens.” They provide no link or citation to back these numbers up.

They also claim “we have is a public policy in which nearly 49,000 people a year are killed by guns.” They provide no link or citation to support the claim that 49,000 are killed annually with guns in the U.S. nor do they take time to differentiate between deaths via gun violence, deaths via suicide, etc.

The editorial board also fails to mention even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had studies on its website showing that guns are used defensively up 2.5 million times a year in the U.S. Two and a half million defensive gun uses a year eclipses the number of firearm-related death figures, even if we accept the NJ.com editorial board claim of 49,000.

It should be noted that the CDC pulled the defensive gun use numbers from its website after allegedly being pressured by Mark Bryant, executive director of Gun Violence Archive.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ban of 1,500 “assault weapons” reveals the list of prohibited firearms includes a number of bolt action rifles. https://t.co/NCs5tUB9s4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 10, 2020

The NJ.com editorial board concludes the editorial by writing, “Now even Canada finds its level of carnage unpalatable, and is embracing real change in 2023. If only we could summon the will do to the same. But no: On this side of the border, gun safety is just another broken resolution.”

