Good Guy with Gun Stops Alleged Knife-Wielding Applebee’s Attacker

A good guy with a gun stopped an alleged knife-wielding Applebee’s attacker just before 7 p.m. Saturday in Upstate New York.

The alleged attacker, 28-year-old Esteban F. Padron, had been asked to leave the restaurant on an earlier visit for alleged “disorderly” behavior and was asked to leave again Saturday, Newsweek reported.

As he was being escorted out, the man allegedly attacked Applebee’s staff and ran toward the bar, where he armed himself with a knife.

The New Hartford Police Department noted, “While staff was attempting to gain control of the situation, one staff member suffered a laceration to his face from Padron swinging the knife at him. A second Applebee’s staff member involved also sustained a non life threatening injury.”

An armed restaurant patron, who has a license for his gun, drew his firearm and ordered Padron to get down on the floor. Padron then dropped the knife and remained on the floor until police arrived.

Padron was charged with “one count of Attempted Assault 2nd, which is a Felony, two counts of Assault 3rd, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th both misdemeanors.”

FOX News pointed out that Padron was then transported to a mental health facility for an evaluation.

