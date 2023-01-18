Geraldo Rivera Says the ‘AR’ in AR-15 Means ‘Automatic Rifle’

FOX News personality Geraldo Rivera backed President Biden’s push for an “assault weapons” ban and said that the “AR” in AR-15 stands for “automatic rifle” on Tuesday’s The Five.

Newsweek quoted Rivera telling the co-hosts, “I submit to you, ladies and gentlemen, there is no legitimate reason … to have an AR-15.”

He described the AR-15 as a “machine gun” that people own in order to make them feel “macho.”

Greg Gutfeld then asked Rivera, “What does ‘AR’ stand for?”

Rivera responded, “Automatic rifle.”

Breitbart News has previously reported the “AR” in AR-15 actually stands for Armalite Rifle. (Armalite was the first company to manufacture the AR-15 design in the late 1950s.)

Even though Rivera was wrong, he continued his push for gun control, saying, “All I know is AR-15s have no place in American society other than in sports clubs.”

