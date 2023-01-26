Henry Repeating Arms Donates $75,000 to Continue Effort to Defend 2A

Henry Repeating Arms donated $75,000, spread equally among leading Second Amendment organizations, in an effort to continue the fight to defend the right to keep and bear arms.

A Henry press release, obtained by Breitbart News, shows the $75,000 was apportioned three ways:

1. $25,000 to the Firearms Policy Coalition.

2. $25,000 to Gun Owners of America.

3. $25,000 to the Second Amendment Foundation.

The donations were awarded during SHOT Show 2023 as part of Henry’s “Guns for Great Causes” campaign.

Henry CEO and founder Anthony Imperato commented on the donations and the groups receiving them. “Henry Repeating Arms will never back down when it comes to supporting the individuals and organizations that work tirelessly to fight back against the political degradation of law-abiding Americans’ right to keep and bear arms,” he said. “Just like our Constitution, these organizations belong to and for the people. They have our backs, and we will always have theirs.”

Breitbart News noted that Henry Repeating Arms celebrated its 25th year of business in March 2022.

On March 1, 2022, Imperato pointed to Henry employees as the key to the company’s success:

Without a doubt, we would not be here celebrating 25 years of success without the hard work and dedication of every Henry Repeating Arms employee, several of whom have been with me since day one. They are the heart and soul of the company. And to all of Henry owners around the world that chose to make us a part of their lives, thank you, we are eternally grateful.

The Henry name actually dates back to the 1800s. It was in 1860 that Benjamin Tyler Henry patented the first repeating rifle, and it was Henry’s which Imperato describes as “a rifle which we consider America’s unique contribution to international firearms design.”

He said, “The lever action, by fact, is truly American ingenuity while most other actions — the double action revolver, semiauto pistol, bolt-action rifle — the birthplace of those actions were elsewhere. They came from Europe, as in England, Germany, Austria, etc.”

