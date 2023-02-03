Clerk Opens Fire with Two Guns, Kills Alleged Masked Robber

A clothing store clerk in East Hartford, Connecticut, opened fire Thursday night, shooting and killing an alleged robber who entered the store in a ski mask.

WFSB notes that police were called to the scene about 10:30 p.m. and learned that two alleged robbers, both of whom were wearing masks, had entered the store. One of them shot the clerk in the back.

NBC Connecticut reports that the clerk managed to “[return] fire with two of his legally registered firearms,” hitting one of the suspects with multiple rounds.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died. The clerk was also transported to a hospital for his gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening.

The second alleged robber fled the scene before police arrived and is still on the loose.

