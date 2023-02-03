A survey released Wednesday by the Public Policy Institute of California shows two-thirds of California adults believe gun control is more important than gun rights.

The survey was conducted January 13-20, 2023, and 1,539 California adults were surveyed.

Question 65 of the survey asked, “What do you think is more important—[rotate] (1) to protect the right of Americans to own guns, [or] (2) to control gun ownership?”

The responses: 65 percent of respondents said it is more important “to control gun ownership” while 34 percent said it is more important “to protect the right of Americans to own guns.”

One percent of respondents did not know what they thought in response to the question.

Upon release of the PPIC survey, the Los Angeles Times noted Californians’ overwhelming support for gun laws “partially explains why gun control bills are proliferating in the new Legislature — some of them good, some goofy.”

The main gun control push in the state centers on concealed carry permit holders; on placing further restrictions on the age at which concealed carry is allowable and where concealed carry permit holders can carry guns for self defense.

On February 2, 2023, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) response to recent mass shootings in California was to rally behind Senate Bill 2, which targets concealed carry.

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News observed that Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranked California number one for gun control while FBI data showed the state to be number one for “active shooter incidents.”

