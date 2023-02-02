Gavin Newsom Responds to Mass Shootings by Limiting Concealed Carry

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) used a press conference Wednesday to make clear his response to recent mass shootings in California will be to limit concealed carry.

The Sacramento Bee reported Newsom is rallying behind Senate Bill 2, which tightens concealed carry permit issuance requirements in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ Bruen (2022) decision.

That decision struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, which, as result, also gutted California’s “good cause” requirement.

Senate Bill 2 intends to put forward other requirements for concealed carry permit issuance, such as “new age restrictions, impose strict gun storage and training mandates and [limits on] where permit holders could carry firearms in public.”

Breitbart News noted CNN’s report that California witnessed four mass shootings last week. The first two of those shootings, Monterey Park (11 killed) and Half Moon Day (7 killed), were carried out with pistols. But the state’s concealed carry law did not play into either incident.

The second two shootings–one in Oakland (eight shot, one fatally) and one just outside Beverly Hill (three killed)–were not tied to concealed carry either.

Crime Prevention Research Center’s John Lott spoke to Breitbart News about the impact concealed carry has on crime and he noted, “The majority of peer-reviewed published studies show that the states that issue the most concealed handgun permits have the biggest drops in violent crime.”

