Canik METE SFT: A 9mm Workhorse With Spot-On Accuracy

The Canik METE SFT is a full-sized 9mm pistol with great ergonomics, ambidextrous controls, flawless function, and spot-on accuracy.

It is made in Turkey and imported by Century Arms.

As soon as we took the METE SFT out of the box the ergonomics of the gun were pleasant, both the length and angle of the pistol grip as well as the grip design and the placement of levers and buttons.

The slide forward lever is ambidextrous, which is a plus, and the pistol has a loaded chamber indicator as well as an indicator that lets the shooter know the pistol is in battery, with the firing pin ready to be released via a trigger pull.

Speaking of triggers, the METE SFT trigger is great. The pull is smooth and the breaks clean. The trigger has a built-in safety, reminiscent of a Glock trigger, but with the addition of the safety being red.

The METE SFT has well-cut serrations on the rear and front of the slide, providing a lot of area in which the slide can be securely gripped and manipulated.

The pistol ships with two magazines, one of which holds 18 rounds while the other holds 20. That translates into the ability to carry 18-1 rounds of self-defense ammunition or 20-1 rounds.

It is hefty–remember, it is a full-sized gun–and we found it most comfortable when carried openly.

The pistol comes from the factory with fixed white dot sights, and we had no problem consistently pinging steel at 20 and 35 yards.

The METE SFT also has an optics-ready cut in the slide. We took advantage of the cut by adding a Shield Sights RMSw sight to the pistol and our shooting experience went from good to great. (The RMSw is Shield’s waterproof model, designed to operate regardless of outdoor conditions.)

The pistol also has a 1913 Picatinny rail for adding flashlights or lasers.

The finish on our METE SFT is Canik’s Creations Modern Digi Cerakote. The bottom line: the gun was as pleasant to behold as it was to shoot.

The METE SFT was our first experience with a Canik firearm, and as far as first impressions go, this pistol is a winner.

