A man was shot in the chest Saturday night at a San Antonio, Texas, Twin Peaks restaurant after allegedly tasering an officer who had been asked to remove him from the premises.

The man was allegedly part of a disturbance in the restaurant just before midnight Saturday, KENS 5 reported. An off-duty Somerset police officer, who works security for the restaurant, was asked to remove the suspect from the establishment.

MySanAntonio noted that “the man got angry with the off-duty officer while being moved to the parking lot” and he allegedly snatched the officer’s taser.

JUST IN: The man was transported to University Hospital where he is in critical condition, according to the SAPDhttps://t.co/hQTcpNu8Br — MySA (@mySA) February 12, 2023

Once he had the taser, the man allegedly ran and the officer pursued him. The man allegedly tasered the officer once the officer caught up to him and the officer responded by shooting him in the chest.

The man, an identified 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.