Alleged Burglar Hospitalized After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged burglar was hospitalized Wednesday after a Jacksonville, Arkansas, homeowner opened fire on him and at least one other suspect.

Northwest Arkansas Newspapers reported that the homeowner “shot at people ” he thought were burglarizing his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene about 1:45 p.m., after receiving reports of a burglary and of an individual with a gunshot wound. When they arrived they spoke with the homeowner, who told them he had shot at alleged burglars.

The officers discovered that the homeowner had hit one of the suspects, and that suspect was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

KATV noted that a second individual, Kylen Brown, was arrested and charged “with residential burglary and tampering with physical evidence.”

The Jacksonville Police Department pointed out the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

