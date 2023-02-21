The West Virginia House of Delegates passed campus carry legislation by a margin of 84-13, sending the legislation to Gov. Jim Justice’s (R) desk to be signed.

WVNews noted the campus carry legislation passed in the West Virginia Senate on January 24, 2023, by a margin of 29-4.

The legislation will allow concealed carry permit holders to carry their handguns concealed on state college and university campuses.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: NRA applauds the West Virginia Legislature’s passage of NRA-backed campus carry. We look forward to Gov. @JimJusticeWV signing this life-saving legislation into law. More from @FoxNews/@EmmColt➡️ https://t.co/s7u9wYPHo2 pic.twitter.com/LUxzCK7FCE — NRA (@NRA) February 21, 2023

There are currently 11 campus carry states in the Union: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

On September 14, 2017, Breitbart News looked at the 11 campus carry states and noted that for all the hand wringing and apocalyptic warnings that gun controllers make when a state considers campus carry, empirical evidence proves that law-abiding citizens with guns on campus are just that — law-abiding.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.