Republican Rep. Introduces Bill to End FBI/ATF ‘No Knock Raids’ on Gun Owners

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) introduced legislation Tuesday designed to end the FBI and ATF coordinating with local enforcement to carry out “no knock raids” on gun owners.

Good’s legislation, the Federal Agent Responsibility Act, was co-introduced by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA).

A press release, which Breitbart News possesses, made clear that Good is concerned that the ATF’s recent AR pistol stabilizer brace rule could “open the door for increased coordination between the ATF and local agents to perform no-knock warrants on law-abiding gun owners.” The Federal Agent Responsibility Act is intended to prevent such raids.

Good said, “The Biden Administration continues to weaponize every part of the executive branch to infringe on the rights of all Americans.”

He added, “Law abiding gun owners in my district and across the country should not live in fear that federal agents will come knocking at their door to confiscate their guns. My bill will provide a check on this administration and ensure no-knock raids are not exploited to violate the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Good’s legislation does recognize an exception in the event that “the federal officer enters…[a residence] due to a risk or threat of risk of a serious, imminent life-threatening injury to a law enforcement officer or others.”

The chief goal of Good’s bill is to end government overreach via the weaponization of federal agencies.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.