At Least 19 Shot During Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

lori lightfoot
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford
AWR Hawkins

At least 19 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Friday at 10:35 p.m. and the second fatal shooting took place roughly 20 minutes later.

At 10:35 p.m. someone exited an SUV and opened fire on a 40-year-old man “in the 200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue,” killing him.

Just before 11 p.m., a 30-year-old man was discovered “in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue” with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted two other men–a 33-year-old and a 42-year-old–were shot about 11:50 p.m. Sunday night “in the 7000-block of South King Drive.”

Both men died later in a hospital.

The Sun-Times pointed out 110 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through March 19, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.