Oregon Democrat lawmakers are pushing a new package of gun control measures which includes one control giving cities and counties the ability to curtail concealed carry.

Oregon Public Radio reports, “Legislators are also considering bills that would allow cities and counties to prohibit firearms in government buildings and increase the minimum age to own a firearm to 21.” An exception would be made for 18–20-year-olds who are buying rifles designated for hunting.

A third control being pushed is contained in House Bill 2005; it would ban 3-D printed firearms and firearms which can be assembled from a kit. Democrats describe both types of firearms as “ghost guns.”

KATU notes that Democrat lawmakers’ efforts are being supported by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who intimated that President Biden’s executive action on “ghost guns” fell short.

Rosenblum said, “It doesn’t go far enough, and that is why we need this law in Oregon. For example, the new federal law does not do anything to prevent 3-D printed guns.”

Oregon House minority leader Vikki Breeze-Iverson (R) released a statement on the Democrats’ latest gun control push.

The statement said, in part:

We have legitimate concerns about the constitutionality of House Bill 2006, which effectively tells 18-year-old adults that they cannot engage in activities they are guaranteed a legal right to. At the age of 18 in Oregon, people are allowed to vote and serve in the military. House Bill 2006 tells Oregonians that 18 year olds are not grown up enough to make adult decisions.

Breeze-Iverson also expressed concern that Democrats have put all the gun controls in one package, suggesting it “is another example of the majority steamrolling their extreme agenda in this 2023 Legislative Session.”

