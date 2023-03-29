Mother Shoots Alleged Food Truck Robber Dead

AWR Hawkins

A Houston, Texas, mother, who is a part-owner of a food truck, shot and killed an alleged robber who targeted her truck around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC 13 reported that Derick Howard and his mother own the food truck, Elite Eats and Cold Treats, together. He went to the food truck around lunchtime Tuesday, only to arrive and learn about the allegedly robbery attempt and consequent gun shots.

The robbery suspect allegedly drove up to the truck, exited his vehicle, then pointed a gun inside the food truck, demanding money.

Derick’s mother and uncle were inside the food truck working.

The suspect allegedly tried to fire his gun but it jammed.

Derick’s mother then pulled her own gun and shot the suspect numerous times.

The suspect tried to run away, but collapsed in the parking lot and died.

