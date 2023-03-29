Photo Shows Police Converged on Christian School Shooter, Guns Drawn

A photo pulled from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer’s Michael Collazo’s bodycam shows the very second officers converged and stood over the 28-year-old transgender Christian school shooter.

Breitbart News pointed to the bodycam footage from MNPD officer Rex Englebert and officer Collazo on Tuesday, after it was released to the public.

WZTV published photos from the bodycam footage, one of which showed the very instant in which officers converged on the downed killer.

FOX News reported MNPD chief John Drake explained the officer response to the shooter:

The first call to 911 about shots being fired in the building came in at 10:13 a.m. Officers rushed to the campus, made entry, and began clearing the building. Shots were heard coming from the second level. It was on the second floor, in a common area, that a team of officers encountered Hale shooting (she had been firing through a window at arriving police cars). Two members of an officer team fired on Hale and fatally wounded her.

Breitbart News reported the transgender shooter texted a friend via Instagram before the attack, telling the friend, “I’m planning to die today.”

Bodycam Showing Take Down of Nashville Christian School Shooter:

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

The transgender shooter killed three children and three adults before being killed by MNPD officers.

