WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Take Out Christian School Shooter

Footage from the bodycam worn by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer Rex Englebert shows the Christian school attacker being confronted and killed Monday.

Englebert and fellow officer Michael Collazo took out the shooter.

On Monday, Breitbart News quoted MNPD spokesman saying:

Officers entered the first story of the school, began clearing it, they heard shots coming second level, they immediately went to the gunfire. When the officers got to the second level, they saw a shooter, a female, who was firing. The officers engaged her and she was fatally shot by responding police officers.

FOX News reported MNPD chief John Drake then noted that there were two officers who went upstairs, confronted, and killed the suspect.

Drake said, “The first call to 911 about shots being fired in the building came in at 10:13 a.m. Officers rushed to the campus, made entry, and began clearing the building. Shots were heard coming from the second level. It was on the second floor, in a common area, that a team of officers encountered Hale shooting (she had been firing through a window at arriving police cars). Two members of an officer team fired on Hale and fatally wounded her,”

Here is the bodycam footage of the takedown:

Breitbart News noted that the deceased shooting suspect was a 28-year-old woman who identified as transgender.

