The scene of gun control proponents at the Tennessee state capitol chanting “Gun control now” gave way to scenes of the same protesters storming the legislative chambers, screaming other mantras, including, “No justice, no peace.”

Breitbart News reported that protesters flooded into Tennessee’s capitol building Thursday holding signs and chanting, “Gun control now!”

RT @MarkKelly_News: Tune to News 2 @ 11. We are covering this developing story from the TN Capitol building. A protest demanding stricter gun laws. @WKRN https://t.co/pSLgj352I1 — Kenley Hargett (@kenleyontv) March 30, 2023

The group did not specify any particular gun control measure, nor did they indicate a gun control which would have prevented the 28-year-old transgender attacker from killing six people at a Christian school on Monday.

The New Republic reported that protesters gathered outside the capitol as well, where they chanted “Protect our kids.”

As the day progressed, protesters stormed the legislative chambers:

🚨BREAKING: Gun-control Lefitsts STORM Tennessee Capitol, politicize anti-Christian Nashville shooting pic.twitter.com/g1HMyKns2X — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2023

The White House reiterated calls for an “assault weapons” ban, background checks, and gun storage laws following Monday’s attack on a Nashville Christian school.

Breitbart News noted that the 28-year-old transgender who shot and killed six people at the school acquired all her guns legally, which includes passing a background check. She stored the guns in a way that enabled her to hide them from her parents.

