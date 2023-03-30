Protesters flooded into Tennessee’s capitol building Thursday holding signs and chanting, “Gun control now.”

The group does not specify and particular gun control measure nor have they indicated a gun control which would have prevented the 28-year-old transgender attacker from killing six people at a Christian school on Monday.

WKRN’s Kensley Hargett posted video of the protesters:

The New Republic reported that protesters gathered outside the capitol as well, where they chanted “protect our kids.”

Breitbart News noted FOX News’ John Robert’s observation that the Christian school had no armed resource officers present when the 28-year-old transgender attack opened fire Monday.

Surveillance footage showed the attacker holding a pistol caliber carbine as she walked the halls of the school and faced no armed resistance while looking for targets.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) are introducing legislation to set aside $900 million in grants that schools can use to hire off-duty police officers, retired officers, and veterans, for campus security.

