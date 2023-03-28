Parents of Transgender Shooter Were Unaware She Still Had Guns

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Chief John Drake indicated during a Tuesday morning press conference that the parents of the 28-year-old who attacked a Nashville Christian school were unaware she still had guns.

CNN pointed out the transgender shooter was receiving care for “an emotional disorder,” and noted that Drake said the shooter’s parents thought she had bought and sold one gun in the past, but that was all.

Drake indicated the shooter had actually bought seven guns over a period of time. The Associated Press reported that the shooter “hid the guns from their parents before the attack.”

The AP also observed that the shooter who attacked the Christian school was not on police radar.

Drake identified the shooter as transgender on Monday. The AP received an email Tuesday, from MNPD spokesperson Kristin Mumford, which explained that the shooter “was assigned female at birth…[but] did use male pronouns on a social media profile.”

The shooter was armed with three firearms when she entered the Christian school.

The school did not have armed resource officers on campus when the attack occurred, FOX News’ John Roberts reported.

WATCH: CCTV Footage Released of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful

