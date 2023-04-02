One Injured After Dispute Leads to Shots Fired in Virginia Mall

One person was shot and injured just before noon Sunday in the Dulles Town Center mall in Dulles, Virginia, following a dispute.

The Washington Post reported that the condition of the injured person is unknown.

FOX News noted that police have one person in custody and are trying to ascertain if other suspects were involved.

The LCSO is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Dulles Town Center Mall. One person shot and transported to a local area hospital and a suspect is in custody. — Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (@LoudounSheriff) April 2, 2023

WJLA observed that police are clearing the mall while searching for any other suspects.