One Injured After Dispute Leads to Shots Fired in Virginia Mall

AWR Hawkins

One person was shot and injured just before noon Sunday in the Dulles Town Center mall in Dulles, Virginia, following a dispute.

The Washington Post reported that the condition of the injured person is unknown.

FOX News noted that police have one person in custody and are trying to ascertain if other suspects were involved.

WJLA observed that police are clearing the mall while searching for any other suspects.

