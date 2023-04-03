At Least 19 People Shot During Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 19 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 11 p.m. Friday “in the 2100-block of West Randolph Street,” ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A man was walking on the sidewalk when someone walked up to him and opened fire. The man later died in the hospital.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting took place Saturday around 1:10 a.m. Gunshots “in the 3900-block of West Flournoy Street” were reported to police, who arrived to find a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

ABC 7 noted that the weekend’s third shooting fatality occurred Sunday night at 6:00 o’clock “in the 800-block of N Hamlin.”

Numerous people were shot in that incident, and a 17-year-old died from his wounds.

The Sun-Times observed that 124 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through April 2, 2023.

