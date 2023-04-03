Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation Monday making Florida the 26th constitutional carry state in the Union.

This means the majority of states in the USA are constitutional carry.

The NRA tweeted:

DeSantis’ signature tips US into majority 'constitutional carry' nation with new Florida gun rights law https://t.co/8MtZsg9lyn — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) April 3, 2023

The Tampa Bay Times reported the new law takes effect July 1, 2023.

The bill means Floridians aged 21-years and up, who are not otherwise prohibited from gun possession, may carry a handgun concealed for self-defense without a permit.

The other There 25 constitutional carry states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.