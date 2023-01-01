The 2nd Amendment Is the Only Carry Permit Needed in 25 States

Alabama’s constitutional carry law took effect January 1, 2023, meaning law-abiding Americans in 25 states can now carry a gun for self-defense without paying the government a fee or getting government permission.

On December 14, 2022, Breitbart News noted some 25 states had passed constitutional carry legislation and Alabama’s would take effect at the start of this year: “Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (Alabama’s constitutional carry provision takes effect January 1, 2023.)”

The HuffPost reported the constitutional carry landscape was nowhere near as broad twelve years ago, when Vermont and Alaska were the only constitutional carry states. But Arizona adopted constitutional carry in 2010, followed by Wyoming in 2011, and the ball kept rolling from there and on April 12, 2022, Breitbart News observed that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed legislation making Georgia the 25th state to adopt constitutional carry.

Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer (R) plans to introduce constitutional carry legislation in the upcoming legislative session and believes the votes are there to add his state to the 25 that already have constitutional carry.

KLKN noted constitutional carry fell two votes short of passage in the previous legislative session, but Brewer believes the November 8, 2022, elections changed the makeup of the legislature enough to get it through.

Brewer said, “The very first bill that I will drop in the next session will be constitutional carry.”

