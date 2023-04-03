Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says charges will not be pursued against a garage attendant who shot an alleged robber on Saturday.

Breitbart News noted that early reports indicated the attendant, 57-year-old Moussa Diarra, was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault, after shooting the alleged robber, 59-year-old Charles Rhodie.

Diarra was wrestling the gun away from Rhodie when Rhodie was shot.

FOX News notes that Diarra was shot twice while trying to take the gun from Rhodie before managing to shoot Rhodie once with it.

Bragg’s office is dismissing the charges against Diarra.

On July 19, 2022, Breitbart News reported charges against Jose Alba, a New York City bodega worker who stabbed a man to death in self-defense.

Alba had initially been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after stabbing a career criminal to death who came behind the counter and allegedly tried to beat him. Alba’s bail was originally set at $250,000, but the New York Times noted that when subsequent surveillance video “[raised] the specter that Mr. Alba was acting in self-defense,” DA Bragg dropped the charges.

