Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich: Second Amendment Freedom Is ‘a Myth’

During his pre-game presser on Sunday, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich suggested Second Amendment freedoms are “a myth” and he blasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R) for wanting to add more armed resource officers for classroom defense.

The San Antonio Express-News‘ Tom Osborn published video of the presser, in which Popovich segued into the Republican response to school shootings, saying, “They’re going to cloak all this stuff, you know, the myth of the Second Amendment, the freedom, you know it’s just a myth, it’s a joke. It’s just a game they play, that’s freedom.”

He asked if freedom means going to school in fear.

Popovich added, “But Ted Cruz will fix them, because he’s going to double the number of cops in schools. That’s what he wants to do. Well, that will create a great environment. Is that freedom?”

Popovich did not mention how many armed officers and other security personnel are in and around arenas during NBA games. The cops are there to preserve order and keep players and audiences safe.

He did, however, complain about members of Congress whose Christmas cards show them standing with their family and everyone holding a gun, “including an AR-15.”

WATCH: When Joe Biden Says No Flamethrowers or Machine Guns:

