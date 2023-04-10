20 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 20 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred around 7:00 p.m. Friday night following a verbal altercation. Seventeen-year-old Daniel Rios was shot “in the 670- block of West Belmont Avenue” after the altercation. He died later in a hospital.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday, 30-year-old Timothy Taylor and another individual “were on the street in the 7000-block of South Lafayette Avenue” when someone opened fire on them. Taylor was shot multiple times and died after being transported to a hospital.

The weekend’s third fatal shooting was discovered at 12:51 a.m. Sunday, when officers found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot in the back of the head. She was in the back seat of a vehicle in the “10600-block of South Sangamon Street.” She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times observed that 134 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through April 9, 2023.

Chicago’s Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (D) supports the “defund police movement,” calling it an “actual, real, political goal.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.