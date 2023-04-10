Former University of Kentucky basketball great Rex Chapman suggested Monday that the shooting in Louisville’s Old National Bank proved teachers should not be armed for classroom defense.

Chapman made this observation via Twitter at a time when the only information about the Louisville attacker was that he had a connection to the bank.

**Warning: Disturbing Content** WATCH: Police Rush to Respond to Active Shooter at Louisville Bank:

Hagan Curd via Storyful

During an 11 a.m. press conference, Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (MLPD) indicated that police were unsure whether or not there was any security at the bank at the time of the shooting.

Chapman responded to the news by tweeting:

If banks, with armed guards, high tech security systems, and cameras everywhere can’t stop a mass shooter how can anyone suggest arming teachers or putting police in American schools would be a reasonable solution for kids being gunned down while simply trying to learn?? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 10, 2023

Chapman did not cite any situation around the country where armed teachers have been part of a school shooting or where armed teachers have caused harm to students. Nor did he give an example of school shooters attacking a school where teachers were armed.

He also criticized the push to place police on school campuses to protect students. In so doing, he omitted any mention that police arrived on scene within three minutes of the shots fired report at Old National Bank, engaged the shooting suspect, and ended that attack.

Chapman did not reference the way Nashville Metropolitan Police Department officers entered the Christian school on March 27, and took the 28-year-old transgender shooter out.

**Warning: Disturbing Content** WATCH: Bodycam Showing Take Down of Nashville Christian School Shooter:

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Chapman followed up his original text with a second one in which he asked, “What if the armed policeman or or [sic] teacher or security guard is having a bad day and snaps?”

He did not point out that we know what happens when an attacker strikes a school that lacks armed protection. The Nashville Christian school did not have an armed resource officer, Denver’s East High School did not have an armed resource officer, and Sandy Hook Elementary did not have an armed resource officer.

