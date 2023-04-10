Police: Suspect Who Opened Fire in Louisville Had Connection to Bank

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) indicated the suspect who opened fire in Old National Bank Monday had a connection to the bank.

Breitbart News reported that police received an alert about shots fired at the bank around 8:30 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene, made entrance, and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene and at least four innocents were killed.

During an 11 a.m. press conference, LMPD indicated the suspect had a connection to the bank, perhaps as “a previous employee.”

LMPD also noted that two officers were wounded while confronting the shooting suspect, one of whom is undergoing surgery.

The number of injured was initially reported as six individuals, but was increased to eight during the 11 a.m. press conference.

WATCH: Police Rush to Respond to Active Shooter at Louisville Bank

Hagan Curd via Storyful

