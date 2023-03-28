The 28-year-old transgender attacker who opened fire on the Nashville Christian school Monday used guns that were “legally” purchased.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) Chief John Drake indicated the attacker had three firearms on her person, all of which were purchased “legally and locally,” WSMV reported.

Drake also indicated the attacker was carrying a substantial amount of ammunition.

The phraseology of purchasing guns “legally” means the Christian school attacker complied with all gun controls in acquiring her firearms, which include passing a background check.

After the May 24, 2022, Uvalde attack Breitbart News noted that nearly every high profile mass shooter of recent memory acquired his or her guns “legally.”

Here is a short list of some of the high-profile attackers who passed background checks to acquire their guns:

Uvalde School attacker (May 24, 2022)

Buffalo grocery attacker (May 14, 2022)

Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)

Atlanta-area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

But the left continues to push background checks, despite the fact that checks did not stop the above-listed high-profile attacks.

In fact, within hours of Monday’s attack, White Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden’s call for Congress to approve more background checks.

WATCH: CCTV Footage Released of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.