The family of the portfolio banker who opened fire on fellow employees, killing five in Louisville on April 10, 2023, has released a statement calling for passage of more gun control.

The Daily Mail report the statement, wherein the Sturgeon family said, “This tragedy is yet another indication that meaningful, common sense gun safety measures must be enacted.”

They specifically targeted a Kentucky law that requires guns used in crimes to be sold at auction, rather than the destroyed. The auction sales are used to raise funds for police. The Sturgeon family wants such auctions stopped.

They said, “We respectfully urge the Kentucky state legislature to lead the way by changing Kentucky law to remove the gun auction provision.”

CNN noted the portfolio banker who attacked fellow bank personnel left behind a manifesto explaining that one of his goals was to show how easy it is to buy a gun in Kentucky.

CNN points out the attacker bought his gun legally, which means he completed an ATF form 4473 and underwent an FBI for the rifle purchase. These requirements are standard practice for a retail gun purchase, regardless of whether a gun is purchased in Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, or any of the other 47 states.

