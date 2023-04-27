Gun control activist David Hogg tweeted a video Wednesday featuring a loud noise in a crowded gym to push for more gun control, but police clarified the noise was not a gunshot.

The incident occurred in a gym in Mansfield, Texas, on Sunday.

In the video, people are seen running toward exits, hiding behind and under bleachers, and screaming in an all-out panic.

Hogg captioned the video, “This is exactly what’s gonna happen if you start arming everyone. Fist fights turn into gun fights.”

This is exactly what’s gonna happen if you start arming everyone. Fist fights turn into gun fights. https://t.co/iG90DHxcQS — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 27, 2023

The problem with Hogg’s tweet?

There was not a gunshot. Rather, News 4 San Antonio reported that police confirmed “the noise heard on the video was a man tripping over a table trying to get out of the building and not a gun going off.”

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

