A poll released Thursday by FOX News showed a majority of voters support an “assault weapons” ban, but it revealed the driving force behind the ban is over 80 percent of Democrat voters.

The poll was conducted with 1,004 registered voters April 21-24, 2023,

FOX News reported the poll, which showed 61 percent of voters supported an “assault weapons” ban.

They broke down the “assault weapons” ban support by party, showing that 84 percent of Democrat voters supported such a ban while only 36 of Republicans did.

The poll also showed that “nearly half [of respondents] would encourage more citizens to carry guns to defend against attackers (45 percent), a slim majority is opposed (52 percent).”

FOX News broke down the responses by party, showing 61 percent of Republicans thought people should carry a gun for safety while only 27 percent of Democrats did.

The poll also showed that overall faith in gun control has fallen nine points since 2016.

Related: VP Harris: “Reasonable to Say Weapons of War Have No Place on the Streets” — We Need Assault Weapons Ban

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.