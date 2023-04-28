Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) tweeted Thursday night that documents left behind by the 28-year-old transgender shooter who killed six at a Christian school would be released “very soon.”

Lee tweeted:

He hedged his first tweet with a second, reminding people that “the state is not involved with the investigations.”

Breitbart News observed that the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (NMPD) rejected a Tennessee State public records request for the transgender shooter’s manifesto on Tuesday. And prior to that, a New York Post report indicated the FBI was stalling the release of the manifesto.

The CEO of the media network that owns the Tennessee Star filed a public records request Thursday for the release of a toxicology report on the 28-year-old transgender shooter who killed six individuals at the Nashville Christian school.

