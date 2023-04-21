Report: FBI Stalling Release of Nashville School Shooter’s Manifesto

A report in the New York Post cites a Nashville politician who claims the FBI is stalling release of a manifesto left behind by the 28-year-old transgender attacker who killed six people in a Christian school on March 27, 2023.

Metro Nashville Council Member Courtney Johnston talked to the Post, saying, “What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned.”

She added, “That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous.”

Johnston claimed the FBI is stalling the release and, even if the release happens, only portions of the manifesto will be made public.

A Nashville lawmaker just said that Audrey Hale’s manifesto will not be fully released… Because it “poses too much danger to the public.” Do you see what they’re doing here? — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 21, 2023

“I personally don’t want to know the depths to which her psychosis reached … When I’m told by an MNPD high-ranking official that it keeps him up at night, I’m going to defer to that person in that agency that I don’t need to read that,” she noted.

John Jay College of Criminal Justice’s Joseph Giacalone commented on the release of the manifesto, saying, “I think what the FBI is really concerned here with, and I think law enforcement, is that if there is something in there that is truly damaging for the transgender community, I think they are hesitant to do it because they are afraid of a violent backlash against that protected class of people.”

WATCH: CCTV Footage Released of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.