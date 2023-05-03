Hospital Where Atlanta Shooting Occurred Has Gun-Free Policy

The employee handbook for Atlanta’s Northside Hospital, the site at which an attacker shot and killed one and wounded three Wednesday, has a gun-free policy prohibiting “the possession of weapons.”

Breitbart News reported the Atlanta Police Department tweeted that at 12:42 p.m. ET that shots had been fired and “multiple people injured.” A later update, reported by ABC News, indicated one person had been killed in the attack and three people were injured.

Just before 2:00 p.m. Northside tweeted that the shooting had occurred inside their facility and “[urged] people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene.”

A search of Northside Hospital’s employee handbook shows their hospital is a gun-free zone.

Their “weapons prohibition” is on page 27 of the handbook, under the heading “Workplace Violence,” where it says, “Northside Hospital prohibits the possession of weapons, threats, or violent behavior towards any patient, visitor, physician or employee.”

