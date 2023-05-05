Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) challenger, Rep. Colin Allred (D), cosponsored universal background legislation in the U.S. House on March 1, 2021.

The bill, H.R. 8, was sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson (D), a consistent gun control proponent, and was designed to expand the current background check system on retail gun sales to include private gun sales, as well.

H.R. 8’s summary states:

This bill establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties (i.e., unlicensed individuals). Specifically, it prohibits a firearm transfer between private parties unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.

Allred cosponsored H.R. 8, along with Reps. Adam Schiff (D), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Tlaib Rashida (D), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), among others.

Breitbart News reported that H.R. 8 impacted private gun sales by criminalizing an individual who sells a five-shot revolver to a lifelong neighbor unless that neighbor first undergoes a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check, conducted by the FBI. California adopted a similar law in the 1990s, yet on June 5, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to FBI figures showing California was the number one state for “active shooter incidents.”

Laws that criminalize neighbors selling five-shot revolvers to lifelong neighbors do not prevent would-be attackers from acquiring guns.

H.R. 8 passed in the Democrat-controlled House, with Allred’s support, by a vote of 227 to 203.

Allred also supports red flag laws and voted for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act on June 9, 2022. The Act was designed to allow courts to issue orders “without a hearing” to mandate an individual surrender his firearms and ammunition for two weeks. Orders to surrender guns for longer periods of time required a hearing.

As noted, California has a red flag law, yet leads the nation in “active shooter incidents.” Colorado has a red flag law, yet they had the November 19, 2022, Club Q shooting (five killed), the May 9, 2021, birthday party shooting (six killed), and the March 22, 2021, Boulder grocery store shooting (ten killed). Furthermore, Illinois has a red flag law, and at least 27 were shot in Chicago last weekend, five of them fatally.

FLASHBACK — Dem Rep. Allred: “How We’ve Approached Car Safety” Is “Right Model” for Guns



AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.