Two people are dead, and several others injured after shots were fired during what police describe as “a gathering” Saturday night in Yuma, Arizona.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m., ABC News reported.

Police indicated the shooting occurred “at a gathering” and two people — ages 19 and 20 — were killed, ABC 15 noted. Four others, all teens, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Radio station Z93 spoke with the mother of one of the shooting victims, who said, “My son attended a party in the foothills last night. A fight broke out, and shots were fired.”

The mother added, “My son was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the leg. The bullet exited near the back of his knee. A bullet also grazed his arm. X-rays show that there is probably no serious damage, but they are keeping him overnight or at this point, day, for observation.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

